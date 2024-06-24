2 men in custody for street racing, FHP says they reached speeds of 105 mph

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Two men were taken into custody just after midnight Sunday morning after they were stopped by Florida Highway Patrol while street racing.

FHP says a white “Scat Pack” Dodge Challenger and a red Mercedes C Class were seen traveling westbound on Veterans Memorial Parkway in Cape Coral. Both vehicles stopped at red lights and when the light turned green, they navigated the curve. FHP says when the road straightened, they began to street race.

Both vehicles accelerated side by side to a top speed of 105 mph in a posted 50 mph zone.

Both drivers were arrested and taken to the Lee County Jail for street racing. They were also charged with reckless driving and cited for 50+ over the speed limit.

Both vehicles were impounded for 30 days pursuant to Florida Statute.