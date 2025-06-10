Apple unveils 'liquid glass' design and other new features coming to its operating systems

Apple unveiled a new software design that will be available across all of its operating systems, including iOS 26, iPadOS 26 and macOS Tahoe 26.

They're calling its new visual interface "liquid glass," which gives things like buttons, switches, sliders, text and media controls a distinctive glassy appearance that reacts through real-time rendering.

"This translucent material reflects and refracts its surroundings, while dynamically transforming to help bring greater focus to content, delivering a new level of vitality across controls, navigation, app icons, widgets, and more," said Apple.

Previously designed for a rectangular display, Apple's controls and toolbars have been reimagined to fit with the rounded corners of modern hardware and app windows.

In addition to the new "liquid glass" display, there are other changes coming with Apple products this fall.

"This includes an enhanced listening experience in Apple Music; easier navigation with preferred routes and Visited Places in Apple Maps; new ways to make and track purchases with Apple Intelligence in Apple Wallet; customized playback experiences with Apple Podcasts; a refreshed boarding pass in Wallet; the introduction of Digital ID; and more," Apple said on its website.

