Browns star Nick Chubb carted off field after significant knee injury

It was a sight that made many football fans grimace during the Monday Night Football matchup between Cleveland and Pittsburgh.

Browns star running back Nick Chubb had to be carted off the field after suffering an apparent injury to his left knee. The injury came early in the second quarter with the Browns threatening to score in the red zone.

Chubb carried the ball for 5 yards through the left side of the offensive line as Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and linebacker Cole Holcomb brought him down.

The injury was so bad that ESPN would not show the replay.

"I am told that the replay of Nick Chubb getting injured is not to be seen," announcer Joe Buck said.

Buck noted that the replay was shown to fans on the scoreboard and the crowd gasped.

SEE MORE: Aaron Rodgers aims for playoff return after innovative surgery

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Chubb had a "very significant knee injury." Although Chubb is going to undergo additional evaluation, Stefanski said after the game he expects Chubb to miss the rest of the season.

"We feel for the person," Stefanski said. "He's a great football player, as we know, but he's an even better person. We will support him every step along the way."

Chubb has provided a significant lift to the Browns since being drafted No. 35 overall in 2018. He has been named to the Pro Bowl four consecutive seasons. In 2020, he also played a significant role in helping the Browns to their first playoff win since 1994.

"I just literally said a prayer because I was just so hurt for him. I feel like you guys see it too, the whole team is hurt. Just really sad for my guy," Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki said.

The Browns, who have only appeared in the postseason once in the last 20 years, dropped to 1-1 on the season as Pittsburgh rallied to win on Monday 26-22.

It was the second straight Monday Night Football game that included a likely season-ending injury. Last Monday, Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon just minutes into the game.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com