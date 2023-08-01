You can book unlimited flights for just $149 per month

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Frontier Airlines knows people want to travel more and pay less. That’s why the discount airline introduced a monthly program to help people become frequent filers.

The new Frontier Airlines Go Wild! All-You-Can-Fly Monthly Pass allows passengers to pay one low price to access a month of limited travel. So, whether you want to hit a variety of destinations in a single month for a vacation, or need to travel extensively for work, this pass can get you where you need to go for only $149 per month.

Tyri Squyres, Frontier Airlines’ vice president of marketing, said the company introduced the monthly pass as a low-commitment option for people with frequent and flexible travel needs.

“The new monthly GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Pass is a great option for those who want to ‘test the waters’ and give the pass a try,” Squyers said in a company press release. “It’s also a great option for people who know they want to travel within a given month and have flight scheduling flexibility.”

Frontier Airlines also offers a GoWild! Fall and Winter Pass for travel between Sept. 1, 2023, and Feb. 28, 2024, for $299 per year and an Annual Pass for $1,999 per year.

The GoWild! Monthly Pass gives passengers unlimited flights to more than 85 U.S. and international destinations. Once a monthly pass is purchased, travelers can book a flight immediately, and the pass is valid for 30 days from the date of purchase.

These passes are only available on a first-come, first-served basis, and Frontier has a limited number available each month. So, you’ll want to sign up on the official GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly website quickly before they run out each month.

You need to know a few details when signing up for this monthly airline pass, including:

Flights can be booked and confirmed the day before a flight departure for U.S. flights and 10 days before international travel.

Flights must be booked via the Frontier Airlines website.

When you book a flight with your pass, you will be charged a $0.01 for airfare. Applicable taxes, fees and charges are not included, including, but not limited to bags and seat selection, which will be added to the final cost.

Travel dates are subject to blackout periods.

For full details about the GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Monthly Pass, visit the Frontier Airlines offer website.

