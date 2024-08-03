'We're hoping for the best:' Bonita Springs school braces for weekend flooding

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — FOX 4 is keeping an eye on how Bonita Springs will weather the storm this weekend.

We reported on severe flooding on Mango Drive earlier this week.

So, FOX 4's Victoria Scottspoke to a staff member who works at the preschool on the street.

You can watch FOX 4'S Victoria Scott's full report here:

People in Bonita Springs brace for potential severe flooding

They say they are just hoping for the best over the next few days.

“'[We're] trying to make sure our parking lot, our property has sufficient drainage, so none of the water is going to be coming up to our property but draining into the ditches right here on the side," said L.O.V.E. Learning Center Marketing Director Kethlen Gutierrez. "That’s basically all we can do. Then, [we'll] come in on the weekend and make sure none of the water came up. Other than that, [we're] just hoping for the best.”

However, Gutierrez told Scott that gearing up for a forecast full of rain isn't new for them.

He said the school's parking lot has flooded multiple times over the course of this summer.

The building itself hasn't flooded yet. Still, staff members said they're prepared and ready to act if issues arise.

"We are prepared," Gutierrez told Scott. "We have the barriers that go underneath the doors. We're working on if it becomes a real threat putting those there. [We're] making sure that everything is safe, but we don't use sandbags. We have some barriers, though."

People can take advantage of free sandbags in Bonita Springs.

Scott stopped by one of the city's fire control and rescue district locations and noticed people shoveling and tying bags.

Victoria Scott People filled-up sandbags in Bonita Springs in preparation for possible severe weather.

Each person is allowed to fill up to 25 sandbags.