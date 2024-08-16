BODY FOUND: in Myakka River amid boating accident investigation

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said on Friday that they are investigating reports of a body found in the Myakka River. The discovery came amid the investigation of a boating accident that occurred on the Myakka River in Sarasota County on August 7.

The FWC, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, and Sarasota County Fire Rescue responded to the scene just north of Border Road of a two-vessel incident.

Officials said a Jon Boat with three people on board hit a personal watercraft (PWC) while traveling on the river.

All of the people on the Jon Boat were uninjured. Meanwhile, the search for the PWC operator has been ongoing since the incident.

This is an ongoing story. Check back for updates.