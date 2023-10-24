The best things to buy in November to save money

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re a bargain hunter, November is your happy month.

In the days between Black Friday and Cyber Monday (Nov. 24-27), scores of retailers offer deep discounts. It’s that magical time when Best Buy, Target, Home Depot, Lowe’s and scores of other stores lower their prices to compete for your dollars.

And lately, those sales dates have been inching up, arriving earlier and extending throughout the month. At Amazon, early Black Friday sales will begin to pop up as soon as the calendar flips to November. Walmart, Wayfair, Costco and Sam’s Club also run deals throughout the month.

And that’s not all! On Veterans Day weekend, Nov. 11-12, department stores like JCPenney and Macy’s (among others) run patriotic promotions. Throw in Thanksgiving-themed deals — when grocery stores offer turkey giveaways — and you’re looking at some serious savings opportunities.

For certain purchases, these sales make November the best time of year to find a deal. Which ones should you jump on this month? Read on!

Personal Electronics

Adobe

Black Friday (through Cyber Monday) is the time to save on personal electronics. You can find discounts of 40% off or more on laptops, tablets, AirPods, gaming systems, video doorbells and all kinds of smart tech (speakers, thermostats, lighting, etc.). And if you’ve been looking to upgrade your television, now’s the time to do it.

“The best time to buy TVs is over Black Friday and Cyber Monday,” Trae Bodge, a shopping expert at TrueTrae.com, told U.S. News and World Report. “The discounts will be very deep, especially on last season’s models.”

Small Appliances and Vacuum Cleaners

Adobe

Small appliances like coffee makers and air purifiers are standard fare for price cuts during Black Friday sales. You can expect 50% off across the board on items like pressure cookers, air fryers and similar items.

Vacuums — from brands like Dyson, Shark, Bissell and Hoover — are another big Black Friday item. National retailers will be discounting them most heavily at the end of the month, but remember that sites like Amazon begin their price cuts on Nov. 1. So check in early!

Summer and Fall Clothes

Adobe

Clothing prices also take a dip in November, though the best deals will be on out-of-season apparel. In other words, don’t expect to save on holiday dresses right now! But you will find deals on summer and fall clothing that retailers are trying to sell before next season’s inventory arrives. Then, toward the end of November, wintery outerwear will begin to come down in price. Madewell, JCPenney, J. Crew, Kohl’s and Macy’s are among the many stores with early Black Friday deals, many starting around mid-month.

“Apparel retailers will be heavily discounting winter staples to get ready for the inventory they will bring in for next season,” Kristen Gall, president at Rakuten Rewards, told U.S. News and World Report. “Look for great deals on coats, sweaters, boots and cold-weather accessories like scarves and gloves. This can also be a great time to buy cold-weather gear like ski jackets and pants, as well as snowboards and skis.”

Baking Supplies / Holiday Foods

Adobe

Supermarkets know you’re going to be doing a lot of cooking and baking in the weeks ahead. They each want to be the one to sell you your flour, sugar, marshmallows, canned green beans or cream of mushroom soup. During the month of November, look for discounts on holiday-specific, nonperishable foods and baking staples. Buy them now and stash them away for when you’ll use them in a few weeks.

While you’re at it, consider whether you need to replace any of your bakeware. Cookie sheets, muffin pans and the like tend to go on sale in November as well.

Baby Gear

Adobe

Amazon, Target, Walmart and Buy Buy Baby all slash prices on baby gear during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. But check throughout the month for early deals on car seats, strollers, swings and nursery furniture.

Last year during this month, you could take 25% off Bugaboo’s Fox 3 stroller at many retailers, including Nordstrom, Amazon, Buy Buy Baby and Bloomingdale’s.

Check in early at Walmart, too. Last year, Walmart held three Black Friday Deals for Days sales — one for each week of November, starting on Nov. 7.

Beauty Items

Adobe

Cosmetics and skincare products that are usually out of your price range often become more affordable during November. Sephora has already announced a Holiday Savings Event from Oct. 27-Nov. 6, though some of these savings are reserved for members of its Beauty Insiders program. (Don’t worry, it’s free to join at the first level of this membership plan!)

And beauty retailers tend to go all in on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, too. Sephora lowers prices on a wide variety of items and throws in extra little gifts with purchases. And Ulta has already announced its 2023 Black Friday deals of up to 50% off many products, starting Sunday, Nov. 20.

Wedding Dresses

Adobe

The common wisdom says that it’s best to buy a wedding dress in January, but that’s at least partly because the period after Thanksgiving is rife with engagements. November is when wedding dress retailers are trying to get rid of old stock in time for the January rush, and that means big savings on last year’s looks. You can expect discounts of up to 40% off — and even more from the clearance racks.

Mattresses

Adobe

Sure, mattress retailers always seem to be having a blowout sale. But the week after Thanksgiving is when they’ve traditionally offered their most competitive pricing. And — surprise, surprise — they’ve been moving their sales earlier in the month as well. In 2022, many brands had early Black Friday sales, starting well before Thanksgiving.

Power Tools and Home Improvement Items

Adobe

You can count on the two biggest home improvement stores to make Black Friday sales into a month-long event. Home Depot’s Black Friday deals begin on Nov. 1 while Lowe’s is starting theirs even earlier, on Oct. 26. Ace Hardware is starting theirs on Nov. 24.

That’s why November is a great time to stock up on power tools. In 2022, Home Depot offered some rare discounts, like knocking $200 off its Ridgid 10-Inch Table Saw and Stand Combo. And if you take a look at last year’s ad for Lowe’s Black Friday sales, there are reduced prices on everything from refrigerators to drills.

Sandwiches and Other Meals

Adobe

You’ll need to grab a bite in the midst of all this shopping, and on National Sandwich Day (November 3), you just might snag a free or discounted sammie. Restaurants like Subway, Popeye’s, Potbelly and others are offering buy one, get one deals.

In celebration of Veterans Day, members of the military can get a free or discounted meal at an array of restaurants, including Golden Corral, Applebee’s and California Pizza Kitchen.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.