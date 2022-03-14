Whip Up Delicious Smoothies And Soups In Seconds With The Best Cleanblend Blenders

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

When it comes to creating healthy, delicious meals and smoothies for the family, using fresh fruits and vegetables is key. Unfortunately, not everyone has the time to prep these ingredients by hand. A high-quality blender is a must-have tool that will make quick work of this tedious task, so there’s plenty of time to run errands or meet a client for work without having to resort to heating up a frozen pizza or a box of processed macaroni and cheese.

Nutrition and flavor are top priorities for the makers of Cleanblend blenders, which is why these kitchen gadgets are designed to give you both. Since the blenders are commercial-grade and made to replace up to nine other appliances, you’ll be able to use them to whip up everything from fresh juice to homemade salsa.

Cleanblend blenders are also an excellent choice for those who love to entertain. They have the ability to crush ice for margaritas, mix guacamole for tortilla chips and blend butternut squash for a creamy soup. Hanging out by the pool with a few friends in the hot summer sun? Serve up some fresh strawberry banana smoothies decorated with those cute umbrellas. There really is no limit to what you can create!

Our sister site Don’t Waste Your Money has a team of experts that spends hundreds of hours analyzing, testing and researching products to help consumers make informed purchasing decisions. Here are their top picks for Cleanblend blenders.

This Cleanblend blender features a powerful 1,000-watt motor and eight stainless steel blades that are able to pulverize ice for frozen drinks and iced coffees in seconds. There are 10 speed settings and a pulse button for creating everything from condiments to dips to peanut butter. The unit also runs quietly, which is a big plus if you have small children or skittish pets at home.

The 40-ounce pitcher on this model is also large enough to create smoothies for several friends or homemade ice cream for the entire family.

If space is an issue in your home, you’ll want to go with this Cleanblend blender. It has a compact design that fits neatly inside a cabinet or on a pantry shelf. Despite its smaller size, the unit doesn’t sacrifice on quality. It still has a 1,000-watt motor, 10 speed settings, a pulse button and eight food-grade stainless steel blades, and its bright red hue will add a pop of color to your kitchen decor.

Home cooks will appreciate how versatile the unit is, as well as its ease of use.

The 64-ounce pitcher on this Cleanblend blender makes it ideal for larger families or even office break rooms. The 1,600-watt motor really amps up the power, making it even easier to create fresh nut butter, fruit slushies and vegetable purees for baby.

While some blenders are only for use with cold ingredients, this one is also designed to handle hot soups and drinks.

How To Use A Cleanblend Blender

When using the Cleanblend blender, it’s important to make sure the lid is secure, otherwise you risk the ingredients spewing out all across the room. In the center of the lid, you’ll find a vent. Remove the vent after blending hot items to give the steam a way to escape before you serve your nutritious meal.

Just a few of the soups you can create with this blender include split pea, butternut squash, cream of broccoli, tomato bisque and baked potato soup. Consider garnishing the soups with a dollop of sour cream, Parmesan cheese, scallions or a handful of garlic croutons.

