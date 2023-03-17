Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day is back

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

For the first time in four years, Ben & Jerry’s has announced the return of Free Cone Day.

With a goal of serving more than a million scoops globally, Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day will take place nationwide at their Scoop Shops on April 3.

There is no limit to how many cones you can get, and Ben & Jerry’s says you can get in line as many times as you’d like and try any flavor. Some Scoop Shops will also partner with a local nonprofit in their communities for anyone wanting to make a donation when they get their free ice cream.

The freebie went on hold for three years during the pandemic.

Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day began in 1979 as a way to say thank you to fans. Now, more than 40 years later, the company is in 35 countries, and many of their flavors are available in grocery stores.

While the Scoop Shops may have more or different flavors than what you’ll find in stores, there are still more than a dozen flavors you can buy in pints, including their new “Lights! Caramel! Action!,” which is vanilla ice cream with salted caramel swirls, graham cracker swirls and chocolate chip cookie dough.

Other flavors include Cherry Garcia, Chocolate Fudge Brownie, Chunky Monkey and another new flavor, Chocolate Milk and Cookies.

If you don’t have a Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shop near you and don’t want to settle for buying a pint at the store, Dairy Queen is also giving out free cones for one day only.

DQ’s Free Cone Day is March 20, the the official first day of spring. To get your free small vanilla soft-serve cone, simply head to your local DQ and the treat is yours.

There is a limit of one free cone per customer while supplies last at participating non-mall DQ locations. The deal is not valid on digital or delivery orders.

Will you be marking your calendar for these free ice cream days?

