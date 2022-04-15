Bath & Body Works candles are buy 2, get 2 free, plus 20% off total purchase

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re looking for a last-minute Easter gift, are starting your Mother’s Day shopping or are simply wanting to freshen up your home with some spring scents, Bath & Body Works is offering candles at some of their lowest prices ever for a limited time.

Now through 6 a.m. Eastern on April 17, you can get all 3-wick or single-wick candles for Buy Two, Get Two Free, plus save an additional 20% off. The deal is good in stores and online, and if you spend $75 or more online, you will also get free shipping.

Most 3-wick candles are priced between $24.50-$26.50 (with a few at $29.50), so if you choose four of them, you’ll be saving between $49-$53, plus 20%, making four 3-wick candles either $39.20 or $42.40. If you choose four 3-wick candles regularly priced at $24.50, you’ll be saving $58.80, with four 3-wick candles regularly priced at $26.50 each saving you $63.60.

Single-wick candles are also included in the deal. Priced at $15.50, you can get four candles for $31, plus 20%, taking them to $24.80, or $6.20 each.

If shopping online, there is no coupon code for the BOGO deal, but you’ll need to use code UPBEAT for 20% off and/or free shipping. You do not need to spend $75 for the 20% off, but the code is the same.

Take a look at just some of the candles you can choose from during the 2-day sale:

Sweet Carrot Cake

If you’re still making up some Easter baskets or need a hostess gift for your Easter dinner host, Bath & Body Works has a full Easter collection that includes multiple candle scents.

Just one of the scents is Sweet Carrot Cake, which has fragrance notes of frosting, carrot cake and cinnamon. Pair it with a ceramic bunny holder ($18.95) for even more Easter fun.

‘Love You Mom’ Pink Lemonade

Perfect for Mother’s Day, this Pink Lemonade candle has fragrance notes of sweet strawberry puree, acai berries, fresh lemonade and sugar crystals.

The jar is decorated with birds and says “Love You Mom”.

Paradise Cove

The retailer also has a new Oasis line full of coastal scents like Fresh Lemon Waves, Palo Santo, Turquoise Waters and Paradise Cove, which has fragrance notes of seaside sandalwood, eucalyptus leaves and sweet orange zest.

Bath & Body Works says the candle smells like “a fresh, woodsy, coastal hideaway.”

Spring Has Sprung

Another scent perfect for both spring and Easter, the Spring Has Sprung candle has scents of Easter lilies and wet grass, perfect for ushering in the warmer weather.

The exterior design is simple, yet elegant, making it ideal for displaying in a living room or entryway.

Butterfly

A brand-new scent, the Butterfly candle has fragrance notes of raspberry nectar, iris petals and airy vanilla.

The design is also gorgeous, featuring a close-up of a beautiful purple and blue butterfly.

You can shop all of Bath & Body Works’ candles by visiting their website.

