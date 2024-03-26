Baltimore bridge collapse: What we know about search for survivors

BALTIMORE, Md — The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed early Tuesday morning when a large cargo ship crashed into it. The rescue mission to find survivors is going on right now.

The Baltimore Police Department says it got 911 calls that said several people were in the water. At this point, two people have been rescued and crews are searching for at least seven others.

Investigators say at least 20 cars fell into the water.

A live stream of the bridge showed the moment it collapsed.

BALTIMORE BRIDGE

"The Coast Guard's primary mission right now is search and rescue looking for any survivors in the water.," said Lt. Commander Erin Palmer, Coast Guard Sector Maryland. "On scene, we currently have three small boats. We also have coast Guard cutter, Mako, an 87 foot patrol boat. We have a helicopter from Air Station Atlantic City and we're working with numerous federal state and local partners on scene on these search and rescue efforts."

The 1.6-mile long bridge spans the Patapsco River as part of I-695, which is south of downtown Baltimore.

The White House reacted to the crash and said that President Joe Biden is being briefed on what happened.

"Our hearts go out to the families of those who remain missing as a result of this horrific incident," a White House official said in a statement. "The U.S. Coast Guard is conducting search and rescue for those who remain unaccounted for as a result of the bridge collapse. Senior White House officials are in touch with the Governor and Mayor to offer any federal assistance they need. There is no indication of any nefarious intent."

