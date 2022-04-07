8PM movies on WFTX

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The early '90s were a different era in Southwest Florida television, and particularly for Fox 4.

Back then we were still known largely by our call letters, WFTX. The Fox Television Network had only been broadcasting for a few short years, and they hadn't yet grown into a 7-day per week service.

So, with several nights of scheduling left to fill, many Fox affiliates like us decided to show movies.

They'd often range from the memorable to the memorably awful, but WFTX always tried to feature the higher-end options.

In this Throwback, we have two promos aired during commercial breaks spotlighting some of those films.

The first commercial advertises the classic "Bonnie & Clyde," starring Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway.

The second highlights a theme week of comedies. "Tongue-in-Cheek Week" featured:

