36 years of history in our hallways

As we wrap up our 36th year of service to Southwest Florida we're looking back at traces of the past.
Posted at 12:14 PM, May 30, 2022
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — As we wrap up our 36th year of service to Southwest Florida we're looking back at traces of the past.

Fox 4 went on the air on October 14, 1985, but back then we were known on the air as WFTX-TV 36.

We've been at our Cape Coral studio since shortly thereafter. And though the people may have changed, our commitment to covering Southwest Florida has grown exponentially.

Take a tour behind the scenes as we uncover some traces of decades, sets, and trinkets of years gone by, and learn who "Analog Gary" is along the way.

Here's to another 36 years!

