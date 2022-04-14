2015: Wawa expands to Southwest Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Convenience store chain Wawa celebrates its 58th year in business on April 14.

To celebrate, the company offered free coffee to its customers, expecting to serve more than 2 million cups across its nearly 1,000 locations.

In Southwest Florida, April also means a great deal to the chain - it was in this month in 2015 that the first Wawa stores opened in Fort Myers.

Then-mayor Randy Henderson was at the gala opening to help cut the ribbon on the first area store. He also got a crash course in making Wawa's signature hoagies.

A company representative told us back then that Abraham Lincoln had a hand in the business before Wawa became the brand it is today. The lawyer helped its founders pay a bill, or so the legend goes.