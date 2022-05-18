1986: Carson, Blues Brothers & more

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Thanks in part to the VHS tape trading circuit, folks who love television nostalgia can see what presentation and programming looked like on stations from across the country.

pannoni14 on YouTube happened across a tape that includes nearly a half an hour worth of commercials and WFTX promos from the first week of November 1986.

Johnny Carson ruled late night on another network at the time, but our station had a half-hour jump with the syndicated compilation series "Carson Comedy Classics" at 11 p.m. Then we had the British suspense series "Tales of the Unexpected."

You'll also see promos for two of our 8 p.m. movies, including "War Games" and the comedic icon "The Blues Brothers."

The full videotape includes vintage commercials for local businesses. Click here to watch the whole thing.