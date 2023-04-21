5,000 lb+ poles thrown through cab of truck on I-275, driver uninjured

TAMPA, Fla. — A truck driver escaped uninjured after two Duke metal/concrete poles weighing more than 5,000 pounds were thrown through the cab of his tractor-trailer.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver was traveling south on I-275 just past North Lois Avenue when the accident happened. FHP said another car pulled off the side of the road into the traffic and then cut off the truck.

The truck driver, a 33-year-old Lake Wales man, then slammed on his brakes to avoid a crash. When the trucker hit the brakes, the two poles broke loose from tiedowns on the trailer. The two poles slammed through the cab of the tractor-trailer and out the windshield of the car.

Both poles ended up with one end on the ground and the other still in the cab of the tractor-trailer.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the accident.