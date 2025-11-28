4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend Nov 28 – Nov 30

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — ✨ ’Tis the season to shine bright! ✨FOX4 is kicking off your holiday season right! Get ready for a can’t-miss, joy-packed weekend of holiday magic, because FOX4 is lighting up your celebrations with a dazzling lineup of merry festivities. 🎅🏼🎉 From beloved annual tree-lighting spectaculars to radiant displays that make spirits oh-so-bright, FOX4 has everything you need to create unforgettable moments and heartwarming holiday cheer. Celebrate, sparkle, and make memories that last, only with FOX4!

Edison and Ford Holiday Nights🎄Friday, November 28th

Lighting up the holiday season, together! Opening night is the best!! Tree lighting, great live music and nonstop fun from 5-9pm! For full details click here!

Hosted by Nickel City Red Hots

Holiday🎅🏼Lights on The Lawn🌃

Twinkle All the Way! The Cape Coral Parks and Recreation Department as they kick off the holiday season with fun for all ages on the front lawn of Cape Coral City Hall. This free, family-friendly 2-day event will feature, interactive inflatables, local food trucks, an ice skating rink, a trackless train, vendors, and a visit from Santa!

DATES: Friday, November 28th - 29th

TIME: 4PM - 8PM

EVENT SCHEDULE:

4pm – Ice Skating Rink⛸️, Interactive Inflatables🏃🏼‍♀️& Vendor Village Opens, Face Painting🎨 & Caricature Artist

5pm to 8pm - Photos 📸with Santa🎅🏼

6pm – The Polar Express🚂 on our giant inflatable movie screen🎥

8pm - The LCEC Holiday Light🎄up the Sky Drone Show🌃

LOCATION: Cape Coral City Hall - 1015 Cultural Park Blvd. Cape Coral

Hosted by Cape Coral Parks and Recreation and City of Cape Coral Government

7th Annual Christmas☃️🎄🎅🏼 at Farmer Mikes

Experience the glow of the holidays! This Saturday 4-8pm November 29 through December 5,6,12,13,19,20. The farm has become a Winter Wonderland as they get ready for Christmas to take over Farmer Mikes! This event is for everyone that wants to experience tons of Christmas vibes on a farm! Twinkle All the Way and be jolly at Farmer Mike's this season...

🛷Rolling our Sleigh Ride (Hayride decorated as a sleigh) through the farm

🕺🏼Dancing in real snow

☕Sipping Unlimited Free Hot Chocolate with your friends & family

🎅🏼Santa Reading📚 Stories on the hour

Christmas movie🎞️ on the big screen

🧝🏼Nerf the elves

❄️Real Snow Pit & Snow Pit

🎿Snow Sledding Mound

🌠Christmas Field of Lights and Light 🚨Show...and sooo much more.

Hosted by Farmer Mikes U Pick of Bonita Springs

8th Annual Gulf Town Center Tree🎄 Lighting Spectacular

KICK OFF THE HOLIDAY SEASON IN STYLE this Saturday Nov 29th from 5-8pm! Join Gulf Town Center for a magical evening of holiday cheer, community spirit, and family fun! In the true spirit of giving, we invite you to bring a new, unwrapped toy or make a $5 cash donation per family upon entry. All proceeds and collected gifts will benefit The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Florida of Southwest Florida, helping provide comfort and care to families with critically ill children.

Enjoy:

Santa & Mrs. Claus Photos

Face Painting

Meet Anna & Elsa

Hot Cocoa + Sweet Treats

Stilt Walker & Balloon Twisting

Letters to Santa & Festive Vendors

Create memories. Spread joy. Give back.

Bring your family, share the joy, and make this holiday season unforgettable!

Hosted by Gulf Coast Town Center

As always, have a safe and fun weekend🎄