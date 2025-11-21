4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend Nov 20 – Nov 23

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Looking for an incredible CAN'T MISS weekend of pre-holiday fun in SWFL? FOX4 is buzzing with a diverse lineup of exciting🎉events, offering everything from large-scale art displays to local music and farm fun for everyone! Including, FOX4's action-packed Sports🏈🏒coverage. Every cheer, every celebration, all right here!

Beaches & Art:

35th Annual American Sand🏰Sculpting Championship

Where the tide meets talent, and imagination takes shape! Watch master sculptors create incredible works of art at this signature Fort Myers Beach event, running November 20–24 from 10AM-5PM. Further details and tickets click here!

LLSN Events Christmas Countdown Arts🎨& Crafts Show 🎄

The wait is over! The Christmas Countdown Arts & Crafts Show is happening this weekend Saturday and Sunday from 10AM-3PM at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center with over 150 vendors participating both days!! Free Parking & Free Admission!🎄Get a head start on holiday shopping with 150 vendors offering handmade gifts, decor, and yummy baked goods! Further details click here!

Music & Community Events:

Get Rockin’🎸with a Holiday Show

Kick off your holiday season early with a dose of high-energy rock 'n' roll at the Gary Ho Ho Hoey concert! This show combines classic Christmas cheer with electric guitar solos that make it a perfect night out for fans of all ages.

When: Saturday, November 22nd at 6PM

Where: 1926 Winkler Ave, Fort Myers

Further details click here!

Southern Fresh Farms🚜

Since the very beginning, the Southern Hill Farms Fall Festival has been all about family, tradition and making memories that last a lifetime! Spend the day exploring our lush grounds filled with tropical palms, native gardens, and farm-fresh produce. Bring the family to meet our friendly animals, stroll the open-air market, and relax by the pond under the warm Florida sun. Then, head over to the Southern Fresh Beer Barn, where good company and local brews flow as freely as the conversation.

Where: 8500 Penzance Blvd, Fort Myers

Hours: Tues - Thurs 9AM-3PM

Friday - Saturday 9PM-9PM

Sunday - 9AM-4PM

Further details click here!

As always, have a safe and fun weekend❣️