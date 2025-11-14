4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend Nov 14 – Nov 16

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Ready for a weekend overflowing with autumn excitement? 🍂 FOX4 has your definitive guide to a packed schedule of athletic showdowns, neighborhood happenings, and local adventures you won't want to miss! From thrilling FOX4 Sports 🏈 broadcasts to a wealth of community festivals, this weekend is your chance to get out there, celebrate, and make memories. The spectacular 53rd Annual Fort Myers Boat Show is still happening, too...DON'T MISS IT! FOX4 provides the ultimate lineup for every cheer, celebration, and exciting moment from beginning to end!

Fort Myers Beach 53rd Annual Boat🚤Show

Downtown Ft. Myers once again plays host to the Gulfcoast’s largest display of boats and boating products, happening NOW through Sunday, November 16th. Friday-Saturday 10am-6pm and Sunday 10am-5pm. The Fort Myers Boat Show is the region’s premier annual display of boats and boating products. “The Ft. Myers Historic River District is an ideal setting for what we expect to be the best show in many years,” commented show manager Kyle Good. “We have filled every inch of available space along the beautiful Caloosahatchee River”. The variety, sizes, and styles of boats continues to grow with more than 45 dealers and more that 125 boat lines on display. The Caloosa Sound Convention Center is packed with engines, electronics, boat lifts, marine accessories and services, plus all the gear and gadgets boaters love. For further details click here!

Matalacha Art🎨🖼️🧑🏼‍🎨 Walk!

Stroll through local galleries and shops, the second Friday of every month from 5pm - 8pm! See art from local artists and artisans. Enjoy live music and a festive atmosphere. Participate in "Sip and Shop" events at participating businesses. Discover vendors and their unique creations! Enjoy an evening out for a family friendly night of fun! Event by Jennifer Rena' Bennett - For further details click here!

Oasis Elementary South Fall Festival🎉

Dive into an evening of excitement Saturday from 4-8pm! Oasis Families have packed the night with games, savory food trucks, thrilling inflatables, creative face painting, and a feature film under the stars. Be sure to explore and bid in our exclusive silent auction, running throughout the eventl! For further details click here! Event by OES Families

Fall 🍂Holiday 🎁Market

Save the date for a ton of sweet fun this Saturday from 5pm-9pm at the holiday market! Enjoy vendors, live music, food and much more! Located at 1615 SE 47th Terr. Ste A, Cape Coral. Event by The Wallflower Shoppe - For further details click here!

Coffee☕ & Car🏎️Show

This Sunday, November 16th from 9am to 12pm for a unique event where the passion for cars meets the pleasure of a non-coffee break!

Bring your car, share your pride, and connect with other enthusiasts. Whether you're a casual driver or a collector, your vehicle is welcome ! Taste the brew, feel the drive ! 4703 SW 16th Pl, Cape Coral. Event by Amore Italian Bakery & Market - For Further details click here!

As always, have a safe and fun weekend❣️