4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend January 30 - February 1

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — 🥶Don’t forget to grab your jackets🧥and stay cozy🧣 and warm this weekend, SWFL! From the best events across the area to full-throttle sports coverage, we’ve got you covered. Don’t miss a second of the action—only on FOX4!

Get a jump start on your weekend by signing up for our 4 Things To Do This Weekend newsletter! Click here to start receiving this article in your inbox every week.

21st Annual Shop🛍️ 🎶 Til' Ya Drop Art Fest!

Shop ‘Til Ya Drop at this fun-filled weekend January 31-February 1from 10am-4pm at Gilchrist Park! going strong for over 20 years! Enjoy boutique vendors, artisan eats, gourmet food trucks, and live music! Event by MY Promotions Click here for more details.

22nd Annual West Coast Muscle Car Club & Truck Show

Join Avow and the West Coast Muscle Car Club for their annual Car & Truck Show, featuring 300+ vintage, new, and custom vehicles! From classic rides to modern builds, there’s something for every car lover. Admission is $20, kids 12 and under are free, and parking is free. Enjoy food, entertainment, awards, and trophies— all while supporting Avow Kids, a no-cost grief and loss program for children ages 5–17.

Click here to learn about Avow Kids and see how their life-changing support makes a real difference for children and families! buy tickets, or register your car at avowcares.org/wcmccshow. Click here for more details, to purchase tickets or register your car! Presented by Avow and Tamiami Ford Naples

☃️Winterfest❄️

Come and celebrate with Rise! One thing we miss in sunny Southwest Florida? ❄️Snow! Well, it’s happening at 50 Bell Blvd on January 31. Bring the whole family for a fun, free evening from 5-8pm. Hosted by Rise Christian Church

Enjoy:

• A 30-foot snow slide

• Snow to play in

• Bounce houses

• Food trucks

• Local craft vendors

• Giveaways

• Community partners & resources

🎉 Free, fun, and open to the community

Click here for more details!

Fort Myers Community Healthy & Safety Day!

Come out and enjoy a free, fun-filled day of health, safety, and community! Free family fun! Explore and learn about health & safety, meet fire trucks & EMS, enjoy food trucks, and win great raffle prizes! Click here for more details! Don't miss it! Event by Sonshine Worship Center and Sonshine Christian Academy Fort Myers, FL

Your Sports🏀🏒Weekend Lineup only on FOX4

Have a Safe, Fun and Stay Warm🧣🧥 Weekend❣️