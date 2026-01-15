4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend January 16 - 18

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — 🎉Kick your weekend into high gear with FOX4...your ultimate weekend guide! This weekend, we’re turning up the heat with the can’t-miss Southern Fried Swamp Jam Festival, serving up a sizzling, toe-tapping musical lineup that’ll have you dancing from the first note to the last encore! Plus, our ground-stomping, can’t-leave-your-seat coverage as the NFC West war goes full throttle! FOX4 is your go-to destination for nonstop excitement!

🎶Southern Freid Swamp Jam🎸Festival🎶

🔥Southern rock legends! Free entry! One unforgettable day! Get ready to crank up the Southern soul! Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee is bringing the heat with the Southern Fried Swamp Jam Festival on Saturday, January 17, 2026, with gates swinging open at 2 p.m. This FREE, all-day outdoor music celebration delivers legendary Southern rock with live performances by The Marshall Tucker Band, Molly Hatchet, Bellamy Brothers, and Pure Prairie League. Soak in the ultimate laid-back festival vibe. Don't forget to grab your chairs and get comfortable! Parking and admission are free, so grab your friends and settle in for a full afternoon of unforgettable music and Southern-style fun. For full details, click here!

🪖Operation Hometown Heroes🎖️

We’re raising a glass to those who served! Join in this Saturday, January 17th from 12-12pm, for a FREE, ALL-DAY event at Lumber Axe Whiskey Bar & Grill, proudly hosted with our friends "Operation Hometown Heroes". Enjoy games and activities for all ages on the patio, live music from Dead Man’s Hand (3–6pm), and a special nightcap with Last Train (7–10pm)—one of their very final shows. It’s a day of gratitude, great music, and unforgettable moments-you won’t want to miss it! For further information click here.

G🚤ulf Coast Boating & Marine Ex -po January 15–18! 🌊

The Gulf Coast Boating & Marine Expo is taking over the German American Social Club on Pine Island Road in Cape Coral for an action-packed weekend! Discover the latest and greatest in boating, gear up with everything you need for life on the water, and soak in the excitement as marine vendors roll in from all over. It’s shaping up to be a weekend of waves, engines, and fun, let’s see if it can rival 🍻Oktoberfest! ⚓For more details click here.

👢Boots & Roots Country Music Festival👢

Get ready for the inaugural Boots & Roots Country Music Festival at Babcock Ranch! Happening this weekend January 16-17 from 5pm-10pm. This two-day, family-friendly celebration brings together top country artists, local talent, and immersive western experiences-all set against the backdrop of one of America's most innovative and sustainable communities. From live music and line dancing to kids' activities and cowboy cookouts, Boots & Roots blends country charm with community spirit for an unforgettable weekend in SWFL. Headliners include The Ben Allen Band and Easton Corbin. For more information click here!

🔥GET INVOLVED - UPCOMING EVENT🔥

Cars on the 5th

Cars on 5th is fast approaching and with it comes a great way to give back a few weekends from now held Saturday, February 7th, from 10am to 4pm. Habitat for Humanity of Collier County serves as this year’s nonprofit partner for the iconic annual event on 5th ave in Naples, and they’re behind the wheel when it comes to leading the hundreds of volunteers it takes to keep the event running smoothly. The organization is working to fill the remaining volunteer spots, and you can get involved through the link below. Volunteers attend a training session later this month to be prepared for the big day on the 7th!

More info https://www.habitatcollier.org/carson5th/ [habitatcollier.org]

Sign up https://vhub.at/carsonfifth [vhub.at]

As always, have a safe and fun weekend❣️