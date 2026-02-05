4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend February 5 - 8

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Ready to have a blast this weekend? FOX4 has your ultimate insider’s guide to SWFL! We’re talking the incredible French Quarter Funk Festival, top-tier sports, and more. Don’t miss a single beat of the action. Your weekend, upgraded, only with FOX4.

Get a jump start on your weekend by signing up for our 4 Things To Do This Weekend newsletter! Click here to start receiving this article in your inbox every week.



🎷French Quarter🎺 Funk🎹Festival🎉

Don’t miss the French Quarter Funk Festival this Saturday, February 7th. The fun begins at 2PM. Top funk and soul performers take to the Seminole Immokalee stage in this daylong FREE EVENT! Brass, bee-bop, and R&B – there’s a little bit of everything for anyone who loves that funky New Orleans-style music!

Event: French Quarter Funk Festival

Date: Saturday, 2/7

Time: Beginning at 2PM

Click here for further details and tickets!

Cars on Fifth - Habitat for Humanity 🎊

This year, Cars on 5th—the Naples Automotive Experience’s iconic annual showcase of rare, exotic, classic, and domestic vehicles—will be held Saturday, February 7, 2026, from 10am to 4pm along 5th Avenue South in downtown Naples. Join in for one of Naples’ most spectacular automotive celebrations—now benefiting Habitat Collier! Habitat for Humanity is proud to announce they are the official charity partner for Naples Automotive Experience 2026! With over 750 vehicles on display and drawing an expected 25,000 attendees, it’s truly the largest event of its kind in SWFL.

Habitat “Give to the Max” matching donation is going on right now! Feb 4th-9th! If you're unable to attend this one of a kind show and would like to support the Habitat for Humanity – you can donate here! Be part of "Give to the Max" and double your impact! Your gift will unlock an equal gift from our matching fund, meaning your generosity goes twice as far! Your Gift, Doubled! Click here for main show and event details - Cars on Fifth!

Waterways Science Festival

Dive into a day of discovery at the WaterWays Science Festival! This free, family-friendly event brings the magic of our local environment to life through interactive games and hands-on activities that explore the vital importance of our waterways.

Event Details:

When: Saturday, February 7, 2026 | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Cultural Park, 528 Cultural Park Blvd, Cape Coral, FL

Why You’ll Love It:

Whether you're looking to meet a mermaid, get up close with live animals, or get your hands dirty at a Cultural Park planting event, there is something for everyone. From native tree giveaways and boating safety tips to creative arts and crafts, the festival blends education with pure fun.

Highlights include: Interactive Learning: Dive into water laboratory experiments and global conservation games. Inclusive Fun: Enjoy neurodivergent-friendly activities and sensory-aware spaces. Festival Favorites: Refuel at local food trucks between exploring the nature exhibits. Come for the food and fun—stay to help protect the waters that make our community unique! Click here for further details

🎨 ArtFest Fort Myers 2026 🎶

✨ Experience the Magic of ArtFest Fort Myers!

📅 Opening Night, Friday, February 6, 2026, 6 to 9 pm

📅 Saturday, February 7. 2026, 10 am to 5 pm

📅 Sunday, February 8, 2026, 10 am to 4 pm

💵 FREE Admission

Join Southwest Florida’s premier outdoor art festival! Stroll through the scenic River District and discover stunning original works from 200+ nationally recognized artists—from vibrant paintings and photography to sculpture, glass, jewelry, and more.

🎭 Enjoy live music, interactive art experiences, and delicious local food from your favorite Fort Myers eateries. Bring the whole family—kids will love the Art Yard, where creativity comes alive with hands-on art activities.

💖 What to Expect:

Juried Fine Art from top national artists

Family-friendly atmosphere

Live entertainment & local performers

Great food, drinks, and community vibes

Riverfront views & sunshine

🌈 Celebrate creativity, community, and connection.

Mark your calendars and bring your friends—it’s going to be an art-filled weekend to remember! Click here for further details.

Your Sports🏀Weekend Lineup only on FOX4

Have a Safe and Fun weekend❣️