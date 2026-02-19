4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend February 20 - 22

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — 🔥Get ready to turn up the heat because your weekend plans just went next-level! FOX4 is your ultimate insider, bringing you the best, non-stop action across Southwest Florida! From can’t-miss festivals to thrilling FOX Sports coverage, we’re delivering the sizzle you deserve. Don’t just have a weekend—make it unforgettable. Fire up🚀 your weekend with FOX4!

22nd Annual👨🏼‍🎨 Artsplash🎸

Dive into a coloful weekend celebration as the 22nd Annual Artsplash Punta Gorda brings a splash of creativity, flavor, and fun to Gilchrist Park on February 21st and 22nd from 10am to 4pm! ART • MUSIC • FOOD • FUN in beautiful Punta Gorda! ARTSPLASH Punta Gorda is back for its 22nd year, bringing together an exciting mix of boutique artists and vendors, live music, food trucks, and artisan eats — all set against a stunning waterfront backdrop at Gilchrist Park. Stroll the park and discover one-of-a-kind art

Enjoy live music with laid-back coastal vibes! Grab delicious bites from food trucks & artisan food vendor. Soak up the sunshine and salty air while supporting local creatives

This is the perfect event to spend the day with friends and family, find something unique, enjoy great food, and experience the creative energy Punta Gorda is known for.

Free to attend and all ages welcome! Bring your friends, bring your appetite, and come splash into art, music, and fun! Event by MY Promotions For more info click here!

🖼️Crafts On The River🎨

Experience the 88th Annual Edison Festival of Light in partnership with Local Ladies Social Network, Inc. / LLSN Events — a spectacular two-day celebration you won’t want to miss! ✨Saturday & Sunday, February 21st & 22nd at the beautiful Caloosa Sound Amphitheater for an incredible showcase of local art, handmade crafts, unique vendors, and so much more!

Saturday, February 21st | 10AM – 5PM

Sunday, February 22nd | 10AM – 3PM

Celebrate community, creativity, and festival fun all weekend long. Mark your calendars and come be part of the excitement! 🎨🛍️🎶 For further details click here!

12th Annual South Cape Mardi Gras 💜💚🧡 Pub Crawl

🎉Mardi Gras–themed pub crawl Saturday, February 21st from 7–11 PM through the South Cape featuring drink samples and appetizer bites at every participating location.🍹 Sample festive cocktails🍽️ Enjoy delicious appetizer tastings🎶 Soak up the Mardi Gras vibes all night long Dress to Impress! Break out your best Mardi Gras attire, beads, masks, purple, green, orange, and all the flair encouraged!🚌 Ride in style! Limo buses will shuttle you to four designated areas, where you’ll stroll between multiple participating venues—no stress, just vibes. Click here for further details!

💓Cape Coral Charity Car🏎️🛻 Show

Rev your engines for Lee County’s BIGGEST Charity Car Show! 🚗🔥Mark your calendars for Saturday, February 21, 2026, from 9am – 3pm at Mariner High School, 701 Chiquita Blvd N, Cape Coral, FL for an unforgettable day of chrome, classics, and community! For just $20 cash registration, you’ll experience hundreds of incredible vehicles, great vibes, and the chance to support an amazing cause — all proceeds go to charity. Don’t miss Southwest Florida’s ultimate car show event!📞 Info: (239) 549-5592 (Bob) 🌐 Details: www.CapeCoralCharityCarShow.com Be there. Be loud. Be part of something bigger. 🚘✨Event by Muscle Car Photo .Com

The World Famous Eggroll Food Truck Tour 🥢🚚✨

🚨ALERT🚨Get ready, Cape Coral! Breaking news...🔥The Famous EggRoll Food Truck Tour 🔥is rolling back in town this weekend at the Lowe’s Pine Island this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 10:30am until sellout! , bringing bold flavors, crispy bites, and street-food favorites you won’t be able to resist! Grab your crew, come hungry, and experience the eggroll craze everyone’s talking about right here in Cape Coral, FL!

Map Location - https://maps.apple/p/1ALwc.vuk_rt3Q DON'T MISS OUT! 😋

