4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend February 14 - 15

Cars & Coffee: Downtown Bonita

Thier First Ever Car Meetup!

Saturday, February 14th. 8am-12pm.

At Downtown Coffee & Wine Company.

Our Cars and Coffee: Downtown Bonita Springs is another way for us to connect our local community, provide even more amazing experiences to the people who live and visit here, and just do cool things. A portion of the proceeds will go to benefit a local non-profit, The Cafe of Life.

Cars & Coffee's very first event to showcase the cars of our community and contribute to a local nonprofit doing an amazing job. Befitting the Café of Life!

The Café of Life is a faith-based organization believing in the teaching of all great religions that one must love and assist one's neighbor in time of need. The Café is not affiliated with any particular religion or denomination. Our mission is to provide basic human needs to the very poor and hungry people of the Bonita Springs area in a manner that preserves the dignity of the client in a respectful environment and to enrich and empower people to be all that they can be.

Free to join and free to showcase your car. Just have a coffee! A portion of the proceeds goes to our neighbors, the Cafe of Life, Inc.

for more details about Cars & Coffee, Cafe of LIfe Inc and parking!

Cape Coral Bike🏍️ Night

Rev up your engines for the only Bike Night in Southwest Florida this Saturday, Feb. 14th for an unforgettable night of motorcycles, live music, and local vendors. Enjoy live entertainment, browse unique finds from local vendors, and don’t miss the Slow Bike Race kicking off at 8pm. Whether you ride or just love the atmosphere, it’s going to be a night full of fun, friends, and roaring engines! This free community event is proudly hosted by Cape Coral Parks and Recreation, Cape Coral Community Redevelopment Agency and City of Cape Coral Government

Valentines💝Under the Palms🌴@ Slipaway

Fall in love on the waterfront! Slipaway style. Grab your sweetheart or your best friends and join this Valentine's Day on Saturday, February 14th!💕Gourmet candy bouquets, chocolates, and sweets.✏️💌 The Heart-to-Heart Hunt: Grab a card as you enter and visit all three vendors to get your hearts filled in! Turn your completed card into the Ship Store for a chance to win a special prize. 🎁

Live Music ALL day: Shaun Miller: 1-4pm

Simply-Fi Band: 6-9pm

Sanibel-Captiva Rotary Club’s 43rd Annual Arts and Crafts Festival and Silent Auction

Marking its 43rd year, the Sanibel-Captiva Rotary Club’s Annual Arts and Crafts Festival and Silent Auction will bring more than 85 top-notch artists and crafters to the islands to exhibit and sell their one-of-a-kind items the weekend of February 14-15, 2025. Held at The Community House and Sanibel Community Playground, it will take place Feb. 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 9a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 15th. A $10 donation is requested. Drivers will be directed to free parking. The Sanibel Community House is at 2173 Periwinkle Way on Sanibel. Event by Sanibel-Captiva Rotary Club Click here for more details!

