4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend December 5 – 7

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — The most magical✨season of the year starts NOW — and FOX4 is turning up the glow! Get ready for a weekend bursting with holiday wonder, unforgettable celebrations, and pure joyful vibes crafted just for YOU. Each week, FOX4 hand-picks some of the most festive, can’t-miss events, and this weekend’s lineup is shining🌟brighter than ever. From sky-high tree-lighting spectaculars to breathtaking light displays that dazzle every sense. PLUS pulse-pounding Sports moments you won’t want to miss! FOX4 is lighting up your holidays like never before. Shine brighter. Celebrate bigger and Feel The Magic! FOX4, your home for holiday cheer!

2025' 19th Annual Festival of Trees🎄

Step into a Winter Wonderland of Trees! Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida and the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center, presents the 19th Annual Festival of Trees, NOW through December 7th. This annual fundraiser benefits both community nonprofits, and has become a holiday tradition in Southwest Florida for thousands of families.

Friday, December 5th from 11am – 10pm

Saturday, December 6th from 10am – 10pm

Sunday, December 7th from 11am – 6pm

For further details click here!

Holiday Festival of Lights🌠

The Heart of Your Holiday Celebration! For more than 40 years, this holiday celebration has been a shining example of community support, holiday spirit this and fun for the whole family! This SATURDAY, DECEMBER 6th from 4pm - 10pm! All attractions are FREE to the public, including pictures with Santa, Snow Drift Slide, Tiny Tots Train around Snowcap Square, Real Transforming Car, and more!!! Don’t miss out this holiday season as we bring another amazing, close to the heart event to the Cape Coral streets! For further details click here!

SNOW is in the forecast for Collier County!

🎄❄️ SNOW is in the forecast for Collier County! ❄️🎄

Get ready for one of Southwest Florida’s coolest holiday traditions, the 41st Annual Collier County SnowFest!🌟 Saturday, December 6, 2025 | 3PM – 7PM

📍 Paradise Coast Sports Complex – Championship Stadium

⛄ Six giant snow slides made with REAL snow!

🎅 Photos with Santa Claus

🎨 Face painting & bounce land fun

🔫 Laser tag & RC cars

🎶 DJ music, live performances & holiday entertainment starting at 4:00 PM

🍔 Delicious local food vendors

🎥 A special Christmas movie on the 40-foot big screen at 6:30 PM

✨ Come experience twinkling lights, festive cheer, and endless holiday fun for the whole family!

A Holiday Tradition Lights 🌟 In Bloom!

Branch Out & Find Your Festive Spirit! It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Lights in Bloom returns to the Downtown Sarasota campus this Saturday, December 6th, running most nights through January 3rd! Further details click here!

⛸️. Holly Jolly Skating Spectacular ❄️

✨Join us on December 6th at 5PM for a magical evening on the ice! Our skaters have been working hard to bring the holiday spirit to life with sparkle, smiles, and show-stopping performances your whole family will love. Bring a new unwrapped toy in partnership with the JSkates toy drive for Golisano Children’s Hospital !

🎟 Tickets: General Admission: $10 - Come celebrate the season with music, lights, and unforgettable holiday cheer. Bring your family, invite your friends, and skate into the Holiday season with us this December! For further details click here!

✨Make It a December to Remember🌴Upcoming Events - SWFL December 2025 Events! ✨

!Looking for holiday fun around town? Here are some exciting events happening this month!

🚗🌺 Tropical Holiday Celebration: Parade + Car Show

📍 Coconut Point – Estero, FL

🗓 Dec 6 • 11AM–8PM

Kick off the season with a Car & Truck Show, tropical food vendors, Polynesian + hula dancers, a festive parade at 6PM, and Santa’s Tree Lighting! 🎅🎄🌴

💚🎄 Grinch Fest 2025 – Where the Who’s At?

Join the holiday fun on Dec 13 at John Michael’s Diamond & Jewelry Studio in Cape Coral! Enjoy a festive day filled with Grinch-themed activities, family fun, and cheerful community vibes. 🎁✨

📍 1333 Cape Coral Pkwy E, Cape Coral, FL

⏰ 11AM – 2:30PM

💚 Don’t miss this Whoville-inspired celebration for all ages!

🎉😆 Fort Myers Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl

📍 Fort Myers, FL

🗓 Dec 20 • 4PM–10PM

Grab your tackiest sweater and hit the town for a night of fun! 🍻🤶

🎆🍾 Fort Myers New Year’s Eve Bar Crawl

📍 Fort Myers, FL

🗓 Dec 31 – Jan 1 • 6PM–2AM

Ring in 2026 with drinks, music, friends, and all the New Year vibes! 🎉🥂

✨ Whether you're celebrating with family, friends, or exploring SWFL’s holiday magic, there’s something for everyone this season! 🌴❤️

South Cape Gift or Treat!

A free, family-friendly event! Parents, bring your kids to have their stockings filled with goodies at South Cape Businesses! Each business will be passing out candy, trinkets OR one of the many great treats of higher value - like gift cards to awesome local places. A limo bus will also transport children & families safely across Cape Coral Parkway from Big John's Plaza to Zak's Jewelry. And be sure to visit the official photo booth and snap a picture with the Santa Claus for FREE - located at MM Brands (1322 Lafayette St. Unit B, Cape Coral. For further details and free ticket click here!

As always, have a safe and fun weekend☃️

