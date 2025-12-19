4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend December 19 – 21

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — This weekend, FOX4 is your home for holiday 🎄celebrations, featuring a packed lineup of events from December 19–21, that you won't want to miss! Including, our can't-miss Sports Entertainment! Feel the magic! FOX4, is your home for unforgettable holiday events!

2nd Annual Drink Around🎅🏼Whoville Event!

Get all toasty inside for 5 Limited Edition Holiday Themed specialty cocktails!

3 Pop Up Bars! Live Music! Dec 19th from 7pm until late! Click here for more details!

Holiday🎄Lights @ Calusa!

Join the Calusa Nature Center and Planetarium for Holiday Lights every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in December from Friday, December 5th through Sunday December 28th. Stop by for Holiday Music, have some Hot Chocolate and Roast Marshmallows at our firepit, enjoy the decorations in and around the Nature Center, and walk our 1/3 of a mile fully decorated Pine Loop Trail. Starting each night at 6 pm and going until 9 pm. Admission is $13 for Adults and $7 for Children, Members are free. Click here for more details!

South Cape Sleigh🛷the Holidays Pub Crawl!

🎄✨ Get ready to sleigh the season at the “Sleigh the Holidays Pub Crawl” on Saturday, December 20th from 7–11pm! Throw on your best holiday sweater, wildest Christmas getup, or coziest festive PJs and join the merry pub crawl through South Cape. You’ll sip on seasonal drink and appetizer samples appetizers at each participating stop.🚍 Limo buses will shuttle you between four convenient drop-off points—each surrounded by a cluster of cheerful pubs and bars to explore at your own pace. Click here for more details!

A Can't Miss Annual Winter Fest! ⛄️

Celebrate the magic of the season with a festive day full of family fun, winter cheer, and community spirit! Bundle up and join us for holiday excitement for all ages.

📅 Date: Saturday, December 20th!

⏰ Time: 9 AM – 2 PM

📍 Location: Mercola Market of Cape Coral

🎶 Music

🎅 Santa Photos

🏰 Bounce Houses

🎯 Games

🍔 Food Truck

🛍️ Local Vendors

🎄Don’t miss this year’s Winter Fest — a joyful day of holiday fun, local flavor, and merry memories in Cape Coral! For more details click here!

Disney's Frozen❄️The Musical!

The full musical is here! The Belle proudly presents, Disney's Frozen! In the kingdom of Arendelle, Princesses Anna and Elsa grow up sheltered inside their castle, isolated from the world and increasingly distant from each other. When Elsa is crowned queen, the magical powers she’s desperately tried to conceal take control, and she flees into the mountains! Click here for more details and tickets

NFL Sports Weekend Lineup only on FOX4🏈

As always, have a safe and fun weekend🌟