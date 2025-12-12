4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend December 12 – 14

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Get ready for a weekend packed with dazzling holiday❄️ cheer and magical celebrations! FOX4 has hand-picked the can’t-miss events, and this lineup is bursting with excitement. From rocking performances around town to a festive Grinch Fest loaded with jolly fun, there’s something for everyone. Plus, don’t miss the thrill of our must-see sports entertainment! Feel the magic! FOX4, your home for unforgettable holiday cheer!

Rocking🎶Around the Palm Holiday Line Dancing!

🌴 Tropical Holiday Vibes! Join in for a warm, palm-lit twist on holiday fun all happening on December 12th at 6:30pm, featuring festive line dancing, island-inspired energy, and good vibes all around. Dress your holiday best and get ready for a night of joyful beats, bright smiles, and unforgettable community fun! Event by Sanibel Recreation Center Further details click here!

A Christmas🎄Carol "Live"- Fort Myers Theatre

Step into the magic of the season with Fort Myers Theatre spectacular production of A Christmas Carol: The Musical! ✨Running Dec. 11–30th with 24 performances, this Broadway-style retelling brings new life to Dickens’ classic. Featuring music by legendary duo Alan Menken and Lynn Ahrens, the show follows Ebenezer Scrooge as three Christmas spirits guide him through his past, present, and future—leading to a heartwarming transformation and a joyful “Happy Christmas!” Perfect for families, holiday lovers, and theatre fans alike. Grab your seats while they last! For further details and tickets click here!

Christmas Boat🚤Parade - Boat House

✨ A Night of Pure Holiday Magic on the Water! ✨

The holiday sparkle is taking over the shoreline, and you’re invited to the most dazzling event of the season! On December 13th, The Boathouse becomes the ultimate winter wonderland for the First Annual Christmas Boat Parade, proudly hosted by Hinckley Sweetwater.⭐ Photos with Santa: 5:30–7:30pm⭐ Boat Parade Arrival & Judging: 7:30pm at Boat House 31🎁 Festive gift bags for early guests (while supplies last!) Get ready to feel the magic as the river lights up with shimmering boats, sparkling decorations, and holiday cheer floating in from every direction. Bring your holiday spirit, your friends, your family, and don’t even think about missing this spectacular night on the water. This is THE holiday event everyone will be talking about. Be there when the boat lights glisten! For further details click here!

💚 GRINCH FEST!

"Feeling Grinchy? They've got your cure. Dec 13th from 11am–2pm at John Michaels Diamond & Jewelry Studio. Get ready to show the Grinch just how magical Christmas really is!✨ Highlights:

• Pajama Party

• Meet the Grinch + 360° video by SJC Technology

• Meet Santa (Grinch-free zone!)

• Hula Hoop Contest

• FREE treats: popcorn, cotton candy, snow cones

• Music by The Journey Frequencies

• Games, huge raffles & Grinch bounce house

• Food: Over The Wedge + specialty lemonades

• Grinch Lounge: arts & crafts, ornament making

• Hot chocolate & cup decorating

• Holiday tattoos

A fun-filled, family event packed with Christmas cheer—don’t miss it! 🎄💥

Tag your friends and get ready for festive fun!

For further details click here!

🎶 Rock the Stag 2025 🎶 THE FINALS

This Sunday, Dec. 14th - 2pm at Bay Street Yard, Downtown Fort Myers

LIVE MUSIC • FOOD TRUCKS • DRINKS • RAFFLES • 50/50 • SILENT AUCTION

9 finalists. 3 divisions. 1 epic showdown to crown the 2025 Rock the Stage Champions!

🏆 Winner Prizes:

• Studio recording time (songwriters/bands)

• $1200 cash (singer/artist)

• 1 year of coaching at School of Rock Fort Myers

• Custom press pack from S2R Studios

• Pro photo shoot by Jessi Lynn Photos

• Booking support + bragging rights!

🎉 YOU get to vote with live text-to-vote!

🚗 Easy parking in the garage next door.

All proceeds support the Lewis P. Tabarrini Children’s Music Outreach Foundation, providing free instruments, lessons, and scholarships to SWFL kids.

🎟 General admission: $20 suggested donation

VIP tickets coming soon!💥 Don’t miss it—LET’S GOOOO! 💥

Event by Rock the Stage and Bob Tabarrini For further information click here!

