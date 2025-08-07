4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend August 8 – August 10

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — The weekend is lighting up, and Fox4 has all the action and entertainment you need to fuel your weekend! We’re dialing up the excitement with a packed lineup that goes way beyond just “4” can’t-miss events. Get ready for the exclusive Storm Ready: Peak Season Primetime Special, premiering August 10th at 10pm, plus an unstoppable mix of high-energy sports, thrilling entertainment, and plenty of good vibes. Whether you’re chasing adrenaline or kicking back with some chill time, Fox4 has your ultimate weekend hookups. Expect big thrills, smooth vibes, and moments you won’t forget. It’s time to turn up the fun and make your weekend truly unforgettable!

National Pickleball Day Tournament🎉

🎉 Serve Up the Fun This National Pickleball Day! 🎾Get ready to rally at the USOP National Pickleball Day Tournament on Friday, August 8 from 7:30am – 11:30am! We’re bringing the heat with two exciting events: a Mini Tournament for all skill levels (2.5–4.0+) and the high-stakes Moneyball Tournament, now featuring a brand-new 50+ division. 💰 Cash prizes for top finishers, limited spots, and fun for everyone—members and non-members welcome!👉 Register with a partner: |📍 3520 Thomasson Drive |📞 239-778-9629|info@usopnpc.com Further details and to register click here!

Back to School🎒Craft🖍️and Food🍔Sale!

🎒Back to School Bash Like No Other!🖍️Crafts, Food & Fun Await! Kick off the school season with style this Friday, August 8th from 11am – 5pm! Explore a wide array of handmade treasures, from intricate jewelry to handcrafted home décor and Seminole Clothing to delicious baked goods while supporting local artisans.🎨Meet the local artisans who pour their hearts into every creation and enjoy the lively atmosphere of our event. JSK RVcade & Carts will also be in attendance. 🎮🏎💨 They are a full size RV transformed into a mobile arcade with racing simulators and classic arcade games. Be sure to come out and get yourself a yummy plate from top-notch food vendors soak in the vibrant vibes. Hosted by Wayne One Shop, Ryan Osceola and Nina Herrera📲For further details click here!

Matlacha Art🎨Walk 🚶🏼‍♂️‍➡️

Stroll, Sip & Soak in the Creativity at Matlacha Art Walk!🚶🏼‍♂️🍷Join the magic every 2nd Friday from 5–8pm for the Matlacha Art Walk — a vibrant, family-friendly evening filled with live music, local artists, galleries, vendors, and small-town charm. Enjoy Sip & Shop specials at unique boutiques and help breathe new life into the heart of Matlacha. Come for the art, stay for the vibes! Further details click here!

Boutique👚👗👖🥻👙Crawl! TAX FREE!

🎒✨ Back to School Bubbles & Besties Boutique Crawl: Pink & Red Edition! 🛍️Friday, August 8th | 2pm – 8pm📍 Downtown Cape Coral! Grab your besties and join us for an unforgettable girls’ day out filled with shopping, sipping, and back-to-school glam! Whether you’re a teacher, student, mom, or just love a good reason to dress up — this is your moment! 💖❤️👗 Dress to Impress: Rock your best PINK & RED looks and strut your stuff through downtown Cape Coral!🍹 What to Expect: → Enter to win our grand prize which includes a $50 gift card to EVERY boutique!

• Complimentary sips at every stop

• Free gift with purchase at each boutique

• Raffle ticket at each location 🎟️

🛍️ Participating Boutiques:

• Simply Golden Boutique

• Just Lovelee Boutique

• Eva By The Sea

• The Looke

• The Yacht Chandler Nautical Boutique

• DYB Fashion Boutique

🗺️ Start anywhere, end anywhere! Make your own route and enjoy exploring all the fabulous local shops and restaurants in downtown Cape Coral!🅿️ Free Parking is available throughout downtown. Save the date📆! Hosted by Simply Golden Boutique with Hannah 📚 Let’s make back to school season fabulous! See you there!💕Further details click here!

Dive-In🚗 Movie🎥🍿at🌞 SunSplash💦

🎬🌊 Splash, Chill & Catch a Flick at SunSplash’s Dive-In Movie Night! 🚗🍿Summer nights just got cooler at SunSplash Family Waterpark! Grab your floaties and head to the Paradise Cove Wave Pool for an unforgettable Dive-In Movie experience on Saturday, August 9th at 6pm, featuring the highly anticipated Moana 2! 🌺Lounge in the water, soak up the vibes, and enjoy the movie FREE with park admission. It’s family fun under the stars you don’t want to miss!📍 SunSplash Family Waterpark – Dive In and make a splash! Further details click here!

FC Naples⚽ Saturday, Aug 9th @ 730pm!

⚽Feel the Rush, Naples! FC Naples Takes the Field This Saturday! 🔥Be part of the excitement as FC Naples, your very own professional soccer team, hits the pitch on Saturday, August 9th at 7:30pm at the cutting-edge Paradise Coast Sports Complex! As the newest United Soccer League expansion team, FC Naples is bringing world-class action, electric energy, and family-friendly vibes to Southwest Florida. Come cheer them on and be a part of history in the making—this is more than a game, it’s a movement!

🎥 FC Naples⚽catch a clip of the team in action here and don’t miss them live this Saturday!! For further information and tickets click here!

Arts🧑🏼‍🎨and Crafts Fair - National Smore's Day🍫!

🍫Get Fired Up for Fun at the Arts & Crafts Fair – It’s National S’mores Day!🔥Celebrate National S’mores Day the sweet way on Saturday, August 10th from 9am – 4pm at Laishley Park in Punta Gorda! Enjoy ooey-gooey s’mores, browse amazing arts and crafts, groove to live music, and bring your furry friends—it’s a dog-friendly day of fun for the whole family. Don’t miss this toasty, tasty, creative celebration you’ll love s’more and more! Hosted by Parks for the Arts inc., Jason Forstner and Kimberly Forstner🖱️For further details click here!

FOX4 SPORTS THIS WEEKEND⚾

FOX4 STORM🌀READY PEAK SEASON PRIME TIME SPECIAL

As always, have a Fun and Safe weekend❣️