4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend August 28 – Sept 1

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Looking for the ultimate way to celebrate Labor Day weekend? Fox4 has your playbook of must-see sports🏈and entertainment🎉that will keep the action going all weekend long! From pulse-pounding games to fan-favorite matchups and festive events, we’ve lined up the perfect way to cheer, celebrate, and kick back. Don’t just spend the holiday, live it loud with Fox4!

BATTLE OF THE BANDS FOOD TRUCK THROWDOWN

Big Boy Toyz Expo Presents🎶🍔 Battle of the Bands & Food Truck Throwdown 🎤

📅 Labor Day Weekend🚚Aug 29th - Sep 1st from 1-3pm. This Labor Day weekend, the📍Charlotte County Fairgrounds is the place to be! Enjoy nonstop live music as talented local bands battle it out for the top spot 🎸—while the Food Truck Throwdown brings you the best eats on wheels, from mouthwatering BBQ ✨ Event Highlights💪🏼 Battle of the Bands with high-energy performances all day. Full details click here! 🍦🧇Event by Lil’ Stack Shack🥞

🏴‍☠️ FIRST ANNUAL PIRATE FESTIVAL 🏴‍☠️

Set sail for Jimmy Buffett Day & Pirate Fest at Rumrunners! 🎶🍹

Fri, Aug 29 @ 5pm – Sat, Aug 30 @ 8pm. Two days of island vibes & pirate fun you don’t want to miss! Full details click here! Event by Rumrunners

🤠BARN DANCE & LINE DANCE LESSONS

Grab your cowboy boots and hats and get ready for a boot-scootin' good time at our barn located at 5450 Higginbotham Rd. Dance the night away to your favorite country tunes! Our experienced instructor Kathleen with 603 line dance will guide you through the steps, so whether you're a beginner or a seasoned pro, everyone is welcome to join in on the fun. Don't miss out on this opportunity to kick up your heels and make some new friends. Event by M&M Farms Wedding Venue and M&M Farms & Cattle Co. For full details click here!

SOUTH CAPE BACON FEST

🐷 What's the Sizzle? 🥓 Get Ready to Go Hog Wild at South Cape BaconFest! 🥓🎉

Saturday, August 30th from 7–11pm! Break out your bacon gear, pig ears, and sizzling style — it's time for the tastiest pub crawl of the year! South Cape BaconFest is back, and it's bigger, bolder, and crispier than ever! 🔥 Expect everything from savory bacon creations to wild, piggy-inspired cocktails. You’ll taste, you’ll judge, and you’ll crown the champions! Event by South Cape Hospitality and Entertainment Association. For full details click here!

SUNDAY FUNDAY BRUNCH & LIVE MUSIC BINGO 🎶

Every Sunday at Coastal Dayz Brewery! 🍔 Fat Thor’s Smash Burgers at 1pm, bottomless brunch drinks🍹11am–1pm (mimosas, bellinis & bloody marys), then Live Music🎵 Bingo at 2pm! For full details click here

LABOR DAY 5K 🏃‍♀️

Join for your first-ever Babcock Labor Day 5K Run/Walk! Lace up for a scenic 3.1 miles around beautiful Babcock Ranch, starting and finishing in Founder’s Square. A perfect way to kick off Labor Day weekend with energy and community spirit! Event by Babcock Ranch Living. Founders Square at Babcock Ranch. For full details click here!

HAPPY LABOR DAY SALE & GIFT CARD SCAVENGER HUNT 🎉

Kick off your holiday weekend at White Cottage & Company! The fun starts Friday with a scavenger hunt for gift cards from your favorite spots—Dolly Archer Antiques, Simply Golden Boutique, Iguana Mia, Home Depot, Gator Lanes, Michael’s, Dollar General & more! 🛍️ Don’t miss the deals, the hunt, and the holiday vibes!! For full details click here!

FC NAPLES⚽

