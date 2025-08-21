4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend August 22 – August 24

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Looking for fun things to do this weekend? Fox4 has your ultimate guide to MUST-ATTEND events that will bring the thrill front and center. From adrenaline-fueled matchups to CAN'T-MISS entertainment, we’ve packed the lineup with nonstop excitement and crowd favorites. Strap in, turn up the energy, and experience it only with Fox4!

💪🏼 Mighty Mussels Baseball Game💪🏼Fundraiser Spirit Night for The American Cancer Society !

An unforgettable evening of fun and excitement at the Mighty Mussels Baseball Game! It's a Fundraiser Spirit Night for The American Cancer Society on Friday, August 22nd, at the ballpark! ✨Highlights of the Night: Gates open at 6pm! Arrive early to soak in the pre-game atmosphere! Game time - 7:05pm! Cheer on the Mighty Mussels as they take the field! Firework Fridays: Enjoy a spectacular fireworks show right from your seats after the game ends! Cancer Awareness Night: Show your support in the fight against cancer by wearing the color that represents the cause closest to your heart! For full details on this special fundraiser click here! The Mighty Mussels can't wait to see you there! Ticket info: https://www.gofevo.com/event/AmericanCancerSocietyNight2025

on! $5 from every ticket sold will be donated directly to the American Cancer Society, fueling their mission to save lives and lead the fight for a world without cancer!

🎯 CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT ALERT! 🎯

Bring Your Best Toss for an Epic Showdown at Sports Challenge America! 💥

🙌 No pro skills needed!💸 $500 CASH PRIZE

🎶 Music, 🎉 Vendors, 🔥 Fun Vibes

📍 Sports Challenge America 28120 Race Track Road, Bonita Springs

📅 Saturday, August 23 | ⏰ 11am

⚡ Compete for a $500 CASH PRIZE at our Cornhole Showdown! ⚡

👥 Teams of 2 | 💵 $25 per player

🎶 Music • 🎯 Friendly Competition • 🍻 Good Vibes

📲 Scan the QR code below to REGISTER NOW or through the link⬇️

https://www.sportschallengeamerica.com/tournaments

Grab your partner, have some fun, and let’s see who takes home the win! 🏆

Zirilli's🍦11th Anniversary 4th Saturday Shelter🐶😻Day!

Scoops, Smiles & Saving Tails! 🐾Come celebrate Zirilli's11th Anniversary and help raise money for the Cape Coral Animal Shelter Saturday, August 23rd from, 1-9pm. The 4th Saturday of every month they will donate a portion of your sale to CCAS. This year, Zirilli's 4th Saturday event coincides with their 11th Anniversary! Make it extra special by bringing a pet item donation for CCAS and get a chance to win a free quart of ice cream.📍814 SW Pine Island Rd, Unit 308, Cape Further information click here! Hosted by Zirilli's Chilly Treats and Cape Coral Animal Shelter & Veterinary Clinic

Summer 🤍White Affair

All white🤍. All night. All vibes. ✨Turn heads this Saturday, August 23rd at Seed to Table’s Summer White Affair—where the night glows as bright as you! Live music by Robert Williamson Band from 8–10pm, DJ Sugar Cube taking us late into the night, plus special perks for those dressed in white. Hosted by Seedtotable Make it a night to remember! Further details click here!

Moose 1899 & WOTM 2461 Luau Party🎉& Meat🍖Raffle🎟️

Aloha! Hula on over in your best Hawaiian wear and join Moose Lodge 1899 and WOTM 2461, for a Luau Party and Meat Raffle at the Moose Lodge 1899. Food, drinks, FREE Jukebox, raffles, and fun! Members and qualified guests welcome. Must be a member for food/drink purchase and to participate in the raffles. Hosted by Moose Lodge 1899

Come for the luau, stay for the prizes, make it a night of fun, food, and big wins!

