4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend August 15 – August 17

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Your weekend just went next-level! Fox4 is turning up the heat with a standout lineup you can’t afford to miss. We’re serving up more than just “4” epic events...think high-energy action, unforgettable entertainment, and one powerful cause. It all kicks off with the impactful Stand Up To Cancer telecast, Friday, August 15 at 8pm on Fox4, uniting stars and stories for a night that matters. From adrenaline-pumping sports to crowd-pleasing fun, this is your all-access pass to the weekend’s best. Buckle up, crank the excitement, and make it one to remember, only with Fox4!

Get a jump start on your weekend by signing up for our 4 Things To Do This Weekend newsletter! Click here to start receiving this article in your inbox every week.

Stand Up to Cancer ⬆️One Night. One Goal. BEAT Cancer! ⬅️ 👀CLICK HERE!

A Must-👀See Very Special Telecast for a IMPACTFUL cause!! Join Stand Up To Cancer! Tune in on FOX, Friday, August 15th at 8pm ET as Nashville’s biggest stars stand up alongside cancer researchers and survivors for a night of music, inspiration, and hope. Stand Up to Cancer will be passing the mic🎤for the #StandUpToCancer Telecast, and make a donation to support cancer research focused on finding cures!

Hosted and performance by Sheryl Crow in ninth biennial roadblock special, Jelly Roll, Jonas Brothers, Cece Winans, Dan + Shay, and More Unite in Nashville for Stand Up To Cancer’s Fundraising Special StandUpToCancer.org/ShowFB also with! For more information and to DONATE, PLEASE CLICK HERE!

Slipaway Food🌮Truck🚚 Park & Marina

Slip into your best day! Cape Coral's first food truck park, marina and waterfront event venue! A premier food truck park and marina on the Caloosahatchee River in Cape Coral, Slipaway serves up a unique outdoor delicious😋dining experience with boating🚤services, special events and more! Strumming, singing, and performing for you live every day at Slipaway! Check out this week's list⬇️of performers below.

Sunday, August 10th

12-4 p.m. NostalJah

5:30-9:30 p.m. Bethanne Crowley

Monday, August 11

12-4 p.m. David G Hunter

5:30-9:30 SideShow Bob

Tuesday, August 12

12-4 Solo Musician Manny Z

5:30-9:30 Claire Liparulo

Wednesday, August 13

12-4 Gray Gaulding

5:30-9:30 Madison Morris

Thursday, August 14

12-4 Micheal O'Neill

5:30-9:30 Bad Habits

Friday, August 15

12-4 Micheal O'Neill

5:30-9:30 The Smokin' Aces Band

Saturday, August 16

12-4 Micheal O'Neill

5:30-9:30 Red Hannah

For further information on all this fun click here!

🐾 Adoption🐶🐈Event at Downtown Kava! ☕

Paws🐾 & Kava!☕ Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County Friday, August 16 from 10 AM to 1 PM at Downtown Kava for a paws-itively awesome adoption event with the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County! Meet adorable, adoptable dogs searching for their forever homes, sip your favorite kava drink, and soak up sweet puppy cuddles, you just might meet your new best friend. 💜 Let’s make tails wag and hearts full! Thy can't wait to see you there! 🐾💜 For further details click here!

End of Summer Backlot Bash - Movie🎥🍿Night Under the Stars🌃

Hey Cape Coral! Overtime Pizza is showing BIG love to our amazing community with a fun-filled night for all ages! 🎉📅 Saturday, August 16th 🎟 FREE Admission! Everyone’s welcome!🕕 Party kicks off at 6pm - music, fun, and good vibes all night! Come hungry, bring friends, and let’s make it a night to remember! ❤️

🌅 Movie Begins at Sunset (around 8pm-ish!)

🎥 Featured Movie: The Sandlot – a nostalgic favorite for the whole family!

🍕 Fresh hot pizza by the slice

🍧 Snow cone machine

🍹Custom kiddy cocktail station

🍻Beer & liquor bar for adults

🎈Bounce house, popcorn machine, music, cornhole boards & more!

🪑 Don’t forget to bring your own chairs!

💵 Cash only at all tents

Let’s celebrate the end of summer with good food, great company, and a classic movie under the stars. Overtime Pizza can’t wait to see you all! For more information click here!

Woodstock Weekend at Ankrolab! 🌼

Come dressed in your grooviest threads and get entered to win free beer 🍻Saturday, August 16th from 12-6pm! Peace, love, and good vibes all weekend✌️long! Karaoke🎤 to kick things off! Saturday 🚐 VW Van Bar rolls in, THC drink release, and a costume👺contest! Let’s get psychedelic! For more details click here! ✨Hosted by Ankrolab Brewing CO.

FOX4 SPORTS THIS WEEKEND ⚾

As always, have a Fun and Safe weekend❣️