2022 Florida State Fair: Everything you need to know

TAMPA, Fla. — The 2022 Florida State Fair has finally arrived! Taking place from February 10-21 there will be plenty of fun for people of all ages to do.

Here's everything you need to know before heading to the Fairgrounds:

FAIR HOURS

Monday – Thursday

Gates open: 11:00 a.m. Midway opens: 1:00 p.m.



Friday – Sunday and President’s Day

Gates open: 10:00 a.m. Midway opens: 10:30 a.m.



Please Note:

Entry into the Fairgrounds will not be permitted after 9:00 p.m. Fair Buildings will close at 9:00 p.m. Outdoor Concessions and the Midway will remain open after 9:00 p.m. Closing times will vary based on attendance and weather conditions.



PARKING

Parking at the Fairgrounds, located at 301 U.S. Highway 301 North, Tampa, Florida, is free.

There are 3 entrances into the Fairgrounds parking facilities: Orient Road, Martin Luther King and US 301.

"It is absolutely critical for guests to remember which road/highway you used to enter the parking facilities and which gate (1, 2, 3 or 4) you used to walk into the interior grounds," according to the Florida State Fair's website.

TICKET PRICES

Friday – Sunday and President’s Day:

Adult: $15.00 Child (6-11): $9.00



Monday – Thursday:

Adult: $11.00 Child (6-11): $6.00



Purchase your tickets online, by visiting https://tickets.floridastatefair.com/tickets.

ARMBAND PRICES

Any Day Ride Armband: $38.00

Weekday Ride Armband: $25.00

NEW FAIR FOODS

This year's fair has many new foods you probably never thought you'd try, including:

Funnel Cake Tacos

Deep Fried Banana Pudding

Loaded Fried Pickle Nachos

Caramel Apple Cinnamon Roll

For a full list of the new fair foods and where they'll be located on the Fairgrounds, click here.

MUCH MORE

To learn more about the 2022 Florida State Fair, or view the complete schedule of fair events, visit floridastatefair.com.