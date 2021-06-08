$15K custom Marvel prosthetic leg stolen from man hit by car, St. Pete Police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pete Police are searching for a custom Marvel prosthetic leg that's worth $15,000 after it was stolen from a man when he was hit by a car on Monday.

Christopher Allen Harris, 49, was hit by a car around 10 p.m. while walking north along 49th Street and crossing 5th Ave. N. in the crosswalk.

Harris suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Bayfront Health in critical condition.

Police say when Harris was hit, his prosthetic came off and hit a car that was driving eastbound on 5th Ave N. Police say the prosthetic was stolen before officers got to the scene.

St. Pete Police

Joshua Albert Grimmer, 21, is the driver who hit Harris. He and the driver whose vehicle was hit by the prosthetic stopped and cooperated with the investigation, according to police.

Harris' family wants the custom prosthetic returned. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or return the prosthetic to the department.

Traffic homicide detectives are still investigating the crash but don't believe drugs or alcohol played a role.