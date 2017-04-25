Fire containment improves in Golden Gate Estates wildfire

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. -- Fire crews continue to fight the fire in Golden Gate Estates that started last week. Here's the newest information on where the fire stands right now.

It's burned more than 7,000 in Golden Gate Estates.

Firefighters spent the bulk the Monday improving lines in that area and the containment has increased to 65% with no significant fire activity reported.

Crews will continue to improve lines along the 27-mile perimeter of the fire Tuesday, extinguish hot spots that might pose a threat and be on the lookout for any new smoke or flames that might appear.

“There are good, clean lines around the entire fire,” said John Kern, Incident Commander for the Florida Forest Service’s Interagency Incident Management team, on Monday. “The lines held up in all areas of the fire today. We’re happy with what we’ve gotten accomplished but there’s still work left to do.”

We know of at least nine buildings have been destroyed.

Even though the fire is not out, all evacuations have been lifted.

Residents are reminded that we are still in drought conditions and Collier County officials issued a burn ban and conditions are ripe for new wildfires.

The Florida Forest Service also wants to remind you a 5-mile flight restriction around the 30th Avenue Fire is still in effect. It is a third degree felony to fly a drone in any area that has firefighting air support on scene.