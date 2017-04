COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. -- All evacuations have now been lifted as firefighters try to control two brush fires burning in Collier County.

As of 10 p.m., the Frangipani fire is 350 acres and 10% contained. The 30th Street fire is 1,300 acres and 10% contained. According to the Caloosahatchee Forestry Center Twitter page, humidity is helping firefighter as it keeps the fire from spreading.

According to the Collier County Sheriff's Office, the fires are burning Frangiapani Way. At one point, mandatory evacuations were put into effect.

A reception center will open at the Max Hasse Community park on Golden Gate Blvd. There will be services for evacuees. It is not an overnight shelter.

That fire is 175 acres and zero percent contained.

The second fire is burning south of 30th avenue along Everglades Boulevard. This fire did destroy one home.

Caloosahatchee Forest Center reports the fire is 5000 acres, and is zero percent contained so far.

