Cause of Lehigh Acres brush fire blamed on discarded cigarette

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla - - Officials have determined that the cause of a 400 acre brush fire in Lehigh Acres came from a discarded cigarette.

The cigarette was found in 19th Street SW between Ann Avenue and Lee Road, Officials said.

The fire damaged 15 homes in total, 4 homes were completely lost and 21 cars were damaged, according to Lehigh Fire Officials.

At this time the fire is 100 percent contained and evacuations have been lifted.

Crews from 14 different fire departments are working to completely contain the fire.

