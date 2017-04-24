Tara Strong from "My Little Pony" joins us on the Blend!
Catch Up with Actress Tara Strong, the Iconic Voice of Lead Pony "Twilight Sparkle" as well as “Bubbles” in The Power Puff Girls, “Dil Pickles” in Rugrats, “Timmy Turner” in The Fairly Odd Parents, and many other animated characters
The elements of friendship – Honesty, Kindness, Loyalty, Generosity, Laughter and Magic – are back and stronger than ever this April on Discovery Family in the seventh season of My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic. This season, fans will be introduced to fun new characters with surprising family ties to the franchise’s iconic Mane 6 ponies, comprised of Twilight Sparkle, Rarity, Apple Jack, Pinkie Pie, Rainbow Dash and Fluttershy.
Additionally, the 26 new magical episodes will feature five brand-new original songs and tons of adventure plus guest stars William Shatner (Star Trek) and Felicia Day (Supernatural, Buffy the Vampire Slayer) join the cast for a very special episode in late summer. Past celebrity cameos include Patton Oswalt as Quibble Pants, 'Weird Al' Yankovic as Cheese Sandwich and Lena Hall as Countess Coloratura.
Tara Strong is an Emmy nominated actress for her role as “Twilight Sparkle.” Her career has spanned both TV and film but it’s her voice work that has landed her some well known roles including; “Bubbles” in The Power Puff Girls, “Timmy Turner” in The Fairly Odd Parents, “Dil Pickles” in Rugrats, “Raven” in Teen Titans, and “Melody” in The Little Mermaid 2. She is also Miss Collins on Nickelodeon’s Big Time Rush and the current voice of “Harley Quinn.”