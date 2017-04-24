Tara Strong from "My Little Pony" joins us on the Blend!

Catch Up with Actress Tara Strong , the Iconic Voice of Lead Pony "Twilight Sparkle" as well as “Bubbles” in The Power Puff Girls , “Dil Pickles” in Rugrats, “Timmy Turner” in The Fairly Odd Parents, and many other animated characters



The elements of friendship – Honesty, Kindness, Loyalty, Generosity, Laughter and Magic – are back and stronger than ever this April on Discovery Family in the seventh season of My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic . This season, fans will be introduced to fun new characters with surprising family ties to the franchise’s iconic Mane 6 ponies, comprised of Twilight Sparkle, Rarity, Apple Jack, Pinkie Pie, Rainbow Dash and Fluttershy.



Additionally, the 26 new magical episodes will feature five brand-new original songs and tons of adventure plus guest stars William Shatner ( Star Trek ) and Felicia Day ( Supernatural, Buffy the Vampire Slayer ) join the cast for a very special episode in late summer. Past celebrity cameos include Patton Oswalt as Quibble Pants, 'Weird Al' Yankovic as Cheese Sandwich and Lena Hall as Countess Coloratura.