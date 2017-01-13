State of American Energy Report - 1/11/17

What impact is the oil and gas industry having on the economy in your state? Will the US continue to be a leading global energy producer? How will energy development and environmental stewardship go hand in hand under a new administration? Moving forward, will we have smart, common sense regulations that protect the environment and do not raise prices on Americans? The new State of American Energy Report outlines how energy policies could be creating millions of new American jobs over the next 10 years.

Jack Gerard, President and CEO of the American Petroleum Institute, shares results of the report and provides specific information about the impact of the energy industry on the economy in your state.