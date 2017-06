Born and raised in Los angeles, California, Joe started playing guitar at age 12. He pursued his passion from a young age and has not stopped since. After receiving his degree from Musicians Institute in 2010, Joe then moved to Southwest Florida where he applied his knowledge as a young professional. Teaching throughout the week and performing consistently at private events has helped him develop both as a performing artist and a highly effective and sought after music instructor.

Joe Fernandez

Professional Musician

(626) 485-2110

JoeFernMusic@yahoo.com

www.joefernandezmusic.com