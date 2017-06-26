Bank Of America

Shawn Achor is a native Texan, and nation-wide known positive psychology academic from Harvard, happiness researcher and speaker. He has become one of the world’s leading experts on the connection between happiness and science. He is the author of two New York Times best sellers, The Happiness Advantage and Before Happiness. Shawn Achor also has one of the most viewed TED talks in 2011 with over 15 million views. Achor launched a two-part online learning class with the Oprah Winfrey network in 2015 after being interviewed for two sessions of Oprah Winfrey's Super Soul Sunday television series in 2014