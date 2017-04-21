NBA team trolled with 'Barney' theme song during player introductions

8:30 AM, Apr 21, 2017
11:08 AM, Apr 21, 2017
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks completely dominated the Toronto Raptors in Game 3 of their playoff series, romping to a 104-77 victory and a 2-1 series lead.

The most humiliating part of the night for the visitors from Canada, however, may have come before the game.

During player introductions, home teams often make unique musical choices - but the Bucks' choice to play the theme music from children's show "Barney & Friends" as the Raptors were introduced was pure genius:

After the game, Raptors fans voiced their displeasure on social media - some even (likely facetiously) arguing that it cost Toronto the game:

"Ice cold" or not, it worked. Game 4 of the series is Saturday at 2 p.m. local time. 

