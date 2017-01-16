Watch live: Viewing and funeral for fallen deputy Norman Lewis in Port Charlotte

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. -- A funeral service is under way in Port Charlotte for a fallen member of law enforcement. Orange County Sheriff's deputy Norman Lewis grew up in Port Charlotte, but was tragically killed during a manhunt for Markieth Loyd last weekend.

35-year-old Lewis was known to friends and family as "Big Norm", but was said to be a kind man and a gentle giant.

Immediately following a funeral in Orlando Sunday, Lewis was brought to Port Charlotte, where a viewing and funeral service is being held at Murdock Baptist Church (18375 Cochran Boulevard). The public is invited to attend.

A viewing began at noon, followed by a church service at 2 p.m.

The procession will take place immediately thereafter traveling from the church down Cochran Boulrvard, to Murdock Circle, out to Veteran's Boulevard, to Interstate 75 southbound, exiting onto Jones Loop. Burial will be at Charlotte Memorial Gardens, 9400 Indian Springs Cemetery Road in Punta Gorda.