Virtual tour of Holiday House available online

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Friday is the last night to see the 2016 Holiday House in person, but fans of holiday decorations can now see the historic Burroughs and Langford-Kingston homes decorated for the holidays like never before courtesy a new online experience.

Fort Myers-based 3D Interspace Solutions has digitally scanned the Fort Myers Woman’s Community Club’s traditional Holiday House to create a 3D Virtual Tour, allowing a unique view of this annual event to viewers online, wherever they are.

This year marks the 60th annual Holiday House, “Let Heaven and Nature Sing.”

The long time tradition of decorating for Holiday House is considered a gift to the people of Fort Myers from the Woman’s Community Club. This year the homes are decorated in the traditional holiday colors of red, green, silver and gold with reindeers, pinecones, angels, and cardinals.

Holiday House 2016 will run through Friday, December 23. Hours are from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m., with the last tour beginning at 8:30 p.m. Reservations are not necessary. Tickets are $5 for adults and children under the age of 10 are free. Veterans and active members of the military are free with identification. Santa Claus will be at the Langford-Kingston home to hear children’s Christmas wishes. For more information, call 239.337.9505 or visit the website at www.fmwcc.com.