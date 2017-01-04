VIDEO: 2-year-old boy saves twin brother from fallen dresser

OREM, Utah -- A parent's worse nightmare: a dresser laying on top of a two-year-old Utah toddler. But it was his twin brother who freed him from the dresser.

One mom says she would never imagine her twin boys would have such a close call last week, after they tried to climb onto the drawers of the dresser in their bedroom, tipping it over and trapping one of the little boys.

While the video is hard to watch, it also captures his twin brother trying to help, and getting him away from the dresser.

Now, the mom has an important message to all parents. "Everybody needs to bolt down their dressers to the wall. I mean, we just didn't think about it. So, accidents are gonna happen. So we just want awareness to this one accident that happened and hope that it doesn't happen to any other family," says parent Kayli Shoff.

Thankfully both boys are fine.

The mom says she debated for a few days about sharing the dramatic video, but in the end she felt responsible to help raise awareness about the dangers of unsecured dressers.