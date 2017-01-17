Victim identified in Lehigh Acres homicide

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. -- Investigators has released the identity of a man found dead in Lehigh Acres Sunday evening.

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, the victim is 31-year-old Bruce B. Faulkner.

Deputies were called to the 400 block of Chamonix Avenue South around 6:30pm Sunday, where a deceased male was found at the scene. A death investigation launched, which was upgraded to a homicide investigation.

Investigators say the incident appeared to be "contained" and the public is not in danger.

No further details on the death have been released.