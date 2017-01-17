Victim identified in Lehigh Acres homicide

10:07 AM, Jan 17, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. -- Investigators has released the identity of a man found dead in Lehigh Acres Sunday evening.

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, the victim is 31-year-old Bruce B. Faulkner.

Deputies were called to the 400 block of Chamonix Avenue South around 6:30pm Sunday, where a deceased male was found at the scene.  A death investigation launched, which was upgraded to a homicide investigation.

Investigators say the incident appeared to be "contained" and the public is not in danger.

No further details on the death have been released.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top