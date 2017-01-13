Tractor trailer fire closes I-75 near Naples

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. -- A vehicle fire involving a tractor trailer truck is causing big traffic issues on Interstate 75 between Immokalee Road and Bonita Beach Road.

Traffic cameras captures images of the fire, which happened just after 6:30 a.m. near mile marker 113.

North Collier Fire responded to the scene, and were able to keep the trailor portion of the truck, which was carrying produce, from catching fire. They say the fire began after a front tire came off the truck.

The Department of Environmental Protection says an estimated 100 gallons of diesel fuel spilled from a gas tank at the scene.

Nobody was injured in the fire.

As of 8:30 a.m. FHP reports one northbound lane remained blocked at the scene.

Drivers should find an alternate route in the area if possible.

You can check on live traffic updates on the Fox 4 Traffic page.