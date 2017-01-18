Underwear-clad teens accused of attacking officers at hotel

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. -- Three teens have been arrested after physical confrontations with officers at a Punta Gorda hotel.

Punta Gorda Police say they received a call Monday night about at least five teens running around the PG Waterfront hotel and causing a disturbance, with some of the girls wearing underwear but no pants.

While conducting the investigation, police say a 16-year-old male reportedly body checked an officer while being questioned. Soon after, a 15-year-old female screamed in another officer's face and punched a flashlight out of her wrist. That's when a 14-year-old female jumped on the officer's back. The officer was able to gain control of the situation by pulling out her taser.

The mother of one of the teens later arrived and told officers that she had to go to Dade City for the day due to a family emergency, and was gone all day.

Further investigation determined that the teens had checked out of the hotel that morning, but remained on the property without adult supervision. Hotel staff told police they did not see the mother the entire weekend.

All three teens were arrested and released to family members.