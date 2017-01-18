Two vehicles destroyed by fire in Cape Coral driveway

CAPE CORAL, Fla. -- The Cape Coral Fire Department is investigating a double car fire from early Wednesday morning.

Our Breaking News Tracker was at the scene on NW 24th Terrace at 11th Court. That's just off Kismet Parkway east of Chiquita Boulevard.

Here's what we know so far: the fire has been put out and no one has been injured, but two vehicles have been destroyed and the home appears to have sustained light damage. Nobody was injured in the fire.

The fire department has not yet released any more information on what happened or what may have caused the fire.

We'll update as we learn more.