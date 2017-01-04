Tommy Doyle sworn in as Supervisor of Elections

Tommy Doyle sworn in as Supervisor of Elections

8:18 PM, Jan 3, 2017

For the first time in 12 years, Tommy Doyle -- who defeated Sharon Harrington during the November General Election -- was sworn-in as Supervisor of Elections this morning.

WFTX
LEE COUNTY,  Fla. -- The Lee County's Election Office is officially under new leadership.
 
For the first time in 12 years, Tommy Doyle -- who defeated Sharon Harrington during the November General Election -- was sworn-in as Supervisor of Elections this morning.
 
Many of Doyle's biggest supporters filling the Lee County Elections Center as he took the oath of office.
 
Doyle told Fox 4 he is looking forward to starting his new job, saying "I think its exciting for me because now I get to serve Lee County and it's something that I've wanted to do for a long time. I'm excited to go to work with the Supervisor of Elections Office and work with a great team."
 
Doyle says he wants to bring a business approach to the job, and is excited about getting started.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top