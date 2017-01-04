Tommy Doyle sworn in as Supervisor of Elections

LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- The Lee County's Election Office is officially under new leadership.

For the first time in 12 years, Tommy Doyle -- who defeated Sharon Harrington during the November General Election -- was sworn-in as Supervisor of Elections this morning.

Many of Doyle's biggest supporters filling the Lee County Elections Center as he took the oath of office.

Doyle told Fox 4 he is looking forward to starting his new job, saying "I think its exciting for me because now I get to serve Lee County and it's something that I've wanted to do for a long time. I'm excited to go to work with the Supervisor of Elections Office and work with a great team."

Doyle says he wants to bring a business approach to the job, and is excited about getting started.