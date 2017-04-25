Toddler girl forced to wear a shirt at a splash pad while boys remained shirtless

LAS VEGAS, NV - A mother is upset after employees at a splash pad forced her toddler daughter to wear a shirt while playing among other children..

The mother says her 3-year-old daughter was playing on the splash pad in her clothes and asked if she could take off her wet shirt .

The mother says she didn't think anything of it, so she allowed her daughter to take her shirt off. A few minutes later, an employee told her it's policy for all girls to wear some sort of top.

The mother says she's upset because she doesn't understand why girls are required to wear a top, but boys aren't. Management sent her a list of rules that says "proper swim attire" is required for all children.



Parents have been weighing in on both sides of the debate.

Rocio Roberts saying, "They're 3 years old. I have to admit I let my daughter go without clothes when she was 3... top wise when they're at the water park."

Maria Deandrade says, " Maybe I'm old school, but I believe that a little girl should always have a shirt on, especially nowadays, we have too many problems with people that have looked at little children."